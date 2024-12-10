Social Media Warning Labels Proposed: Taking a cue from tobacco regulation, California Attorney General Rob Bonta wants to force social media companies to slap warning labels on their apps that clearly state the risks to the mental health and well-being of young people. Read more from KQED, the Los Angeles Times and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Food, Nutrition Insecurities Affect Californians: In Los Angeles County, 25% of households have struggled with food insecurity in the past year, a rate that is much higher than the national average, according to a new study. Blacks and Latinos are most affected. L.A. County also has a high 29% rate of nutrition insecurity. Read more from the LAist.

