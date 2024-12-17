LA County Launches Medical Debt Relief Program: Millions of dollars of medical debt could be erased within the next several months for some residents in LA County, thanks to a new program. Unlike previous debt relief programs, Angelenos are unable to apply directly. Read more from NBC 4 Los Angeles, CBS Los Angeles, and LAist.

‘Supportive Housing’ Providers Worry They’ll Go Under As Insurance Rates Rise: Organizations that specialize in what’s known as permanent supportive housing — housing that includes support services for people with disabilities or who have been chronically homeless — are reporting dramatic increases in insurance premiums, a reality they say is threatening their ability to continue operating. Read more from KQED.

