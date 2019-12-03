Good morning! Some Dems are selling a “public option” as a more moderate path toward universal coverage, but even that could be a big disruption to the health industry. Read more on that below, but first here are some of your top California health stories of the day.

California State Investigation Reveals PG&E Failed To Maintain Transmission Lines For Years Before Deadly Fires: State regulators said Pacific Gas & Electric failed to adequately inspect and maintain aging power lines that started last year’s devastating Camp fire, which obliterated the town of Paradise and killed 86 people. In a 696-page report filed last week, investigators with the California Public Utilities Commission cited PG&E for violating a dozen state safety rules and regulations. State fire investigators had previously determined that PG&E equipment started the Camp Fire, and the company hasn’t disputed the findings. But the new report goes well beyond earlier findings, alleging numerous serious violations of state rules for maintaining electric lines and specific problems with upkeep of the transmission line that started the fire. Read more from Hailey Branson-Potts of the Los Angeles Times, Russell Gold and Katherine Blunt of The Wall Street Journal, and Kinishka Singh of Reuters.

Top LA County Official for Agency Fighting Homeless Crisis Steps Down: As head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, Peter Lynn has long been the face of bad news on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. “Boy, these have felt like some long five years,” he said in an interview last week. “I mean I have really enjoyed this, this role and this gig and I have also felt quite a lot of wear and tear from it.” Homelessness has increased a total of 33% during Lynn’s tenure, precipitating a public reaction that has produced millions of dollars of new tax revenue but also growing frustration with the lack of visible results. Lynn said that his decision to leave the $242,000-a-year job was partly motivated by a nearly two-month medical absence after an August auto accident left him with a debilitating concussion. Read more from Doug Smith and Benjamin Oreskes of the Los Angeles Times.

Wildfires Exacerbated California’s Air Pollution Problem:Last year’s deadly Camp Fire engulfed Paradise, Calif., in the Sierra Nevada foothills, causing 85 deaths and destroying nearly 19,000 buildings. Smoke from the fire blanketed much of northern California for nearly two weeks, prompting health warnings.In San Francisco, nearly 200 miles south of Paradise, fine particulate pollution reached nearly 200 micrograms per cubic meter at the worst hour, according to Berkeley Earth, a nonprofit research group that aggregates data from air-quality monitoring sites. Average daily air quality hovered between “unhealthy” and “very unhealthy” for 11 days. Schools were closed and cable car service suspended; protective face masks and air filters sold out at local stores. Look up air quality where you are with this New York Times tool.

