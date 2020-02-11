Good morning! President Donald Trump released a proposed budget that signals deep cuts for Medicaid and other health care funding. See more on that below, but first here are your top California health stories of the day.

Person With Coronavirus Accidentally Discharged From San Diego Hospital Because Of Botched Test: A botched test result allowed an evacuee infected with the coronavirus to leave a San Diego hospital Monday after initially being told by the CDC that the person was in the clear. “This morning, CDC officials advised ... that further testing revealed that one of the four patients tested positive” for coronavirus, the UC San Diego statement said. “The confirmed positive patient was returned to UC San Diego Health for observation and isolation until cleared by the CDC for release.” It also was not clear how long the infected evacuee was circulating inside quarantine after being told they tested negative. Read more from Paul Sisson of the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, the 7th case of coronavirus in the state — and 13th in the U.S. — was confirmed in San Diego County on Monday. The person was an evacuee from Wuhan, China, who had been under federal quarantine at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego since last week. Nearly 200 evacuees prepared Tuesday to end their two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base where they have been living since flying out of China during a deadly viral outbreak. Read more from Erin Allday and Anna Bauman of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Governor’s Plan To Offer Vacant Land For Homeless Shelters Puts Much Of Costs On Cities, Counties: On Jan. 8, Newsom issued an executive order that tasked state agencies with evaluating excess land for use as possible emergency homeless shelters. A state map created last year shows more than 1,000 parcels, ranging from a quarter-acre near a San Diego freeway to 70 acres next to a minimum-security prison in Chino. But mayors and county executives foresee plenty of problems with putting new emergency shelters in their backyards. Read more from Nigel Duara of CalMatters.

