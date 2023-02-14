Bill Seeks More Transparency For California's Prison System: Newly proposed state legislation would widen the news media’s access to California’s prisons and jails in an effort to improve health care costs and answer a wide range of questions, such as why so many inmates return to prison for another term. Read more from the Times of San Diego.

SF May End Contract Ban On Companies In States With Anti-LGBTQ Laws: A controversial proposal that San Francisco end its contracting ban with companies headquartered in states that have adopted anti-LGBTQ laws, abortion bans, or restricted voting access in recent years will be taken up by the Board of Supervisors in late February. As of September, there were 30 states impacted by the policy, known as 12X. Read more from the Bay Area Reporter.

