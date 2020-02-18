Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

High Health Costs Mean More Californians Are Postponing, Skipping Care: Fifty-one percent of California residents skipped or delayed seeking physical, mental or dental health care in the last 12 months because of cost concerns, according to the report, which surveyed 1,408 adults living in California in late 2019. That is up from 44% a year earlier. People skipped recommended tests or treatment, did not fill prescriptions, cut pills in half or skipped a dose. Among those who skipped or delayed care because of costs, 42% said their health condition got worse. Notably, a higher proportion of Californians are worried about certain types of health care costs than about housing costs, the survey found. Read more from Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Hundreds Of Americans Evacuated From Quarantined Ship Land In California: A flight carrying U.S. citizens and their families who were extracted from the Diamond Princess cruise ship landed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield late Sunday. Passengers on the flight from Japan will begin a federal 14-day quarantine, Travis AFB Public Affairs said in a statement. Of the 171 passengers quarantined on the base, none “have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic.” At least 14 passengers who developed symptoms or tested positive for the virus prior to departure were isolated in flight and were to be transferred to another location for “isolation and care” upon landing, the State Department and HHS said in a joint statement. Read more from Molly Sullivan and Benjy Egel of the Sacramento Bee and Dominic Fracassa of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In related news from The Mercury News: Coronavirus: Neighbors Call Cops, People Go ‘Bizonkers’ Over The Quarantined Girl Next Door

Street Medicine Teams Seek Out Homeless To Offer Care Instead Of Waiting For Them To Come To Hospitals: Each weekday morning at 8, a USC team heads out in its van, the trunk piled with blankets, tents, mattresses and socks. The team first identifies patients by connecting with homeless people already admitted to USC’s county hospital. After the patients are discharged, the team follows up with them wherever they live, a twist on a doctor house call. Often these patients will point them to other people nearby who are even more ill. Read more from Soumya Karlamangla of the Los Angeles Times.

In related news:

Los Angeles Times: As Leaders Spar Over Homelessness In Austin, California Becomes A Punching Bag

Sacramento Bee: How Much Does California Really Spend On Homelessness? Democrat Wants A Final Answer

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.