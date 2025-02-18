Workers Plan Strike Next Week At All UC Medical Centers, Campuses: Tens of thousands of unionized University of California workers are poised to strike Feb. 26 to 28 across all 10 UC campuses and five medical centers over what the unions say are unfair labor practices. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles Times.

San Diego County Law On 'Grave Disabilities' Has Had Little Effect So Far: A new law in San Diego County allows police and medical professionals to detain a person with a diagnosed mental illness or substance use disorder if there is evidence they are gravely disabled. But one month in, it appears the law has not had much effect. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

