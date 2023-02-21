Broken Health Care Spending Promises?: California set up a fund to cut out-of-pocket costs for those enrolled in Covered California, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget shifts that money to other expenses. Read more from CalMatters.

State Agency Mismanaged Funds Meant For Lead Cleanup: As congressional representatives urge federal officials to assist California’s struggling, $750-million effort to remove brain-damaging lead from neighborhoods surrounding the shuttered Exide battery recycling plant, The Times has learned that the agency in charge of the project has forfeited millions of dollars earmarked for the cleanup of heavily contaminated parkways. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

