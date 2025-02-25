Newsom Unveils More Funding To Clean Up Homeless Encampments: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced $920 million in newly available funding to help local communities clean up encampments and fight homelessness, as well as new measures he said were meant to ensure state homeless dollars are spent wisely. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Scroll down for more on the homelessness crisis.

Ex-Researcher Convicted Of Changing Cancer Database: A former Stanford University research coordinator is facing up to 21 years in federal prison after being convicted last week of illegally accessing and altering a breast cancer database hours after she was fired, prosecutors said Monday. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.