California’s Covid Emergency Has Ended: California’s covid-19 state of emergency officially ends today, bringing a symbolic close to one of the most challenging chapters of state history. But while the end of the emergency means the governmental approach to the pandemic has changed, it doesn’t mean your life will be largely affected. Read more from the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and CapRadio.

Racial Disparities Criticized In Housing Scoring System: An analysis of more than 130,000 surveys taken in the Los Angeles area as far back as 2016 using a scoring system called VI-SPDAT, or the Vulnerability Index-Service Prioritization Decision Assistance Tool, found that white people received scores considered “high acuity” — or most in need — more often than Black people, and that gap persisted year over year. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.