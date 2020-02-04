Good morning! Here are your top California health stories of the day.

Four Of 11 U.S. Coronavirus Cases Have Been In Bay Area And Public Health Experts Aren’t Surprised: Santa Clara County Health Officer Sara Cody said her department had been preparing for outbreak for weeks, “knowing that we were likely to eventually confirm a case.” “We have a lot of residents with families in Asia and a lot of business travel, high-tech travel,” Cody said Monday. “I’d be quite surprised if we don’t have additional cases.” The situation is rapidly evolving. Airlines are canceling most flights between the Bay Area and China, and the U.S. has undertaken extraordinary measures to slow the spread of the virus in North America, barring entry to most non-citizens who visited China in the past two weeks. Four military bases — including Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield — were selected to house individuals who were evacuated while traveling overseas due to the virus.

Bay Area medical facilities are taking extra steps to identify possible coronavirus cases and make sure that patients at risk of having the virus are kept away from others, either by asking that they stay at home or keeping them in isolation rooms in emergency departments or other parts of hospitals. So far, no Northern California cases have turned up unexpectedly in medical centers — everyone who has tested positive was already isolated at home and being monitored by public health authorities.

Experts say that the risk is still extremely low for Americans who have not traveled to Wuhan, China.

Read more from John Woolfolk of the Bay Area News Group, Erin Allday and Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle, and Karen Kaplan of the Los Angeles Times. For full coronavirus coverage, see more stories below.

Walgreens To Pay $7.5M Settlement In Consumer Protection Lawsuit Over Phony Pharmacist: Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after an employee was criminally charged with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay Area. “Consumers depend on pharmacies to make sure that the person behind the counter preparing and giving out medical prescription drugs is trained, competent and licensed to do so,” Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Tiyen Lin said in a statement. “Their lives may depend on it.” During Kim Thien Le’s more than 15 years as both an intern pharmacist and a pharmacist, she handled more than 100,000 prescriptions for controlled substances such as oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine, and codeine, officials said. Read more from The Associated Press and Joseph Geha of the Bay Area News Group.

