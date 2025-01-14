Is Pink Fire Suppressant Harmful To Your Health?: Hundreds of thousands of gallons of pink fire suppressant have been dropped on Los Angeles hillsides and homes ahead of the flames in a desperate effort to stop the fires from spreading. The pink goop is generally a mixture of water, ammonium phosphate, and iron oxide. But is it safe? Read more from AP. Scroll down for more wildfire updates.

Bonta Warns Health Care Industry To Use Artificial Intelligence Carefully: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday issued a warning to businesses using artificial intelligence — and particularly the health care industry — outlining companies’ obligations to heed existing protections around civil rights, data privacy, and false advertising. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

