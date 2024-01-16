Hurting For Cash, Some Food Banks Are Closing: Food banks and pantries across the Bay Area say they’ve seen a dramatic increase in people lining up to receive food and that funding shortages are forcing them to scale back services. The food pantry at Peralta Hacienda, which serves about 600 families per week, is closing next month, its director said. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

After Camping Bans, More Homeless People Living Along Riverbank: The number of encampments along the San Diego River has risen repeatedly since officials set new limits on where tents are tolerated in the city, complicating efforts to reduce how many people sleep outside. Read more from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Scroll down for more on the housing crisis.

