Homeless Residents Given Tents Amid Relentless Rain: Alameda County officials are distributing 500 tents to those whose belongings have gotten soaked and destroyed, part of a “larger-scale distribution unique to this storm response,” the health department said. Laundry services are also in demand; some people have been forced to wear cold and molding clothing that they have no ability to keep dry. Read more from Berkeleyside.

In related storm news —

President Joe Biden approved emergency aid for California on Saturday. As of Tuesday morning, the storms have killed at least 20 people. Read more from Times of San Diego and Bay Area News Group.

UC Doctors, Faculty Want Assurances Over Abortions, Trans Health Care: As the University of California’s health system renews contracts with hundreds of outside hospitals and clinics — many with religious affiliations — some of its doctors and faculty want stronger language to ensure that physicians can perform the treatments they deem appropriate, including abortions for women or hysterectomies for transgender patients. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.