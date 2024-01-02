All Undocumented Immigrants Now Eligible For Medi-Cal: California welcomed the new year by becoming the first state to offer health insurance for all undocumented immigrants, regardless of age. Read more from ABC News and AP.

How Other New Laws Will Affect Your Health: Hundreds of new laws are taking effect in California. Among them:

→ Expanded protections for reproductive rights (San Mateo Daily Journal);

→ Cheaper vasectomies and birth control (CalMatters);

→ More paid sick leave (LAist);

→ More protection for nursing home residents (CalMatters);

→ Expanded protections for marijuana use outside of work (The Sacramento Bee)

