Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

As Open Enrollment Nears Deadline, Covered California Tries To Get Word Out About Reinstated State-Level Individual Mandate: Covered California has spent millions of dollars worth on advertising to hammer home the message that California’s leaders instituted an individual mandate for health insurance. “We do not want Californians to face a penalty. We want them to have quality health insurance that gives them access to some of the best doctors and facilities in the nation,” said Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee. “Unfortunately, far too many Californians are unaware of the new law or its consequences. That’s why we are working hard to get the message out while there is still time for people to enroll.” Open enrollment will end in California on Jan. 31, and after that date, consumers can buy insurance only if they lose their employer-sponsored health coverage or go through another qualifying life event that allows them to sign up. Read more from Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Fight Brewing In California Over Adding Cancer Warning Label To One Of Most Common Over-The-Counter Drugs: The drug is acetaminophen, known outside the U.S. as paracetamol and used to treat pain and fevers. It is the basis for more than 600 prescription and over-the-counter medications for adults and children, found in well-known brands like Tylenol, Excedrin, Sudafed, Robitussin and Theraflu. A state law known as Proposition 65 says California must warn people of any chemical known to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity, and a panel of scientists appointed by the governor can add chemicals to this list. Read more from Adam Beam of The Associated Press.

San Francisco, Los Angeles Among Three Cities Screening Airport Passengers For Coronavirus At Root Of Outbreak In China: As millions of Chinese people jam onto trains and planes, headed to their hometowns and overseas for the Lunar New Year in the world’s biggest annual mass migration, fears are growing that a new respiratory coronavirus could spread. Airports in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles will begin screening passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, for infection. The outbreak, which has killed six people and sickened nearly 300 since early December, began at a seafood and live animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that sells bats, cats, marmots and other wild animals in addition to fish, according to public health officials. Read more from Cindy Chang of the Los Angeles Times and Denise Grady of The New York Times.

Below, check out the full round-up of California Healthline original stories, state coverage and the best of the rest of the national news for the day.