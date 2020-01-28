Good morning! Here are your top California health stories for the day.

San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Climb In China: San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city health officials reiterated there have been no confirmed cases in San Francisco, but Dr. Tomás Aragón of the public health department said that the city is “actively preparing for confirmed cases.” Aragón added that people in the Bay Area have a “low risk of becoming infected” unless they recently were in Wuhan or came into contact with a confirmed case. Read more from Dominic Fracassa of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Also on Monday, the United States government announced that it is evacuating diplomats and staff from its Wuhan embassy and will fly them in a chartered plane to southern California’s Ontario Airport, about 38 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, on Wednesday morning. All passengers will be screened for symptoms in Wuhan prior to departure and will be monitored upon arrival in California. Read more from Lisa M. Krieger of the Bay Area News Group, and Audrey Garces and Michelle Wiley of KQED.

And a glitch with a new tool to track the coronavirus caused some consternation when it pinpointed a case in the Fresno area rather than in two Southern California counties, as public health officials had announced over the weekend. Read more from Cathie Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Covered California Deadline Looms, With Individual Mandate Penalty Lurking Behind It: For those who enroll by the Friday deadline, benefits will take effect on Saturday. After that, only those with a qualifying life event, such as a job change or a move, can sign up. California for the first time is requiring all residents to buy insurance or pay a tax penalty of $695 per adult and $347.50 per child under 18, or 2.5% of one’s annual income, whichever is higher. Many Californians don’t know about the state mandate or state financial assistance, according to a December survey by Covered California. Fifty-six percent of uninsured residents and 38% of insured residents were not aware of the requirement to buy insurance, the survey found, and 62% of uninsured residents were not aware financial help is available. Read more from Catherine Ho of the San Francisco Chronicle.

