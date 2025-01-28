Rare Strain Of Bird Flu Found In California: A new strain of bird flu — H5N9 — has been detected in Merced County at a commercial duck operation. California state veterinarian Annette Jones said the case “is not unexpected or alarming.” However, one virologist called the case “bad news” because it suggests that H5N1 may have combined with another bird flu virus. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

Brea Seeks To Crack Down On Homeless Camps: Brea is the latest in a wave of Orange County cities taking aim at homeless camps. Its city council voted unanimously to take the first steps toward making it unlawful for homeless people to camp or loiter in public places or leave personal belongings on sidewalks. Read more from Voice of OC.

