LA Mayor Steps Up Homelessness Emergency: Nearly seven months after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a homelessness emergency, the mayor on Monday signed an updated emergency declaration that allows her administration to award contracts to builders, vendors, or service providers to deal with the crisis faster than before. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News.

First Came The Heat Wave, Now The Mosquitoes: The high temperatures hitting the Sierra Nevada have led to an unexpected surge of snowmelt mosquitoes, an assortment of half a dozen highly aggressive species that hibernate beneath the ice and emerge to feed as it melts. Fortunately, the snowmelt mosquitoes do not carry West Nile Virus. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

