Highly Contagious Covid Strain Already Circulating In California: Two cases of the BA.2.75 subvariant of omicron were detected in Bay Area wastewater last month, according to a global genomic sequencing database. Scientists warn that the omicron subvariant may evade immunity from vaccines and previous infection. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Time.

$10M Donation Will Boost Abortion Services In San Diego Area: Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest announced Monday it has received a “landmark donation” of $10 million from philanthropists Joan and Irwin Jacobs to support reproductive health care throughout the region. The gift will help the San Diego affiliate of the national family planning organization build and expand health centers throughout San Diego, Riverside and Imperial Counties. Read more from Times of San Diego and the San Diego Union-Tribune.

