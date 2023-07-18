Death Valley Came Close To Hottest Temp On Earth: An unfathomable heat descended here on Monday, the hottest place in a rapidly warming world. At the Furnace Creek Visitor Center, a digital thermometer read 123 degrees and counting — within striking distance of the hottest temperature ever recorded on planet Earth. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Scroll down for more health news on the heat wave.

Over 1,000 Newly Homeless In San Diego In June Alone: Another 1,141 San Diego County residents fell into homelessness last month while 884 homeless people found housing, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness reported Monday. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News' Morning Briefing.