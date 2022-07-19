Hospital Workers Go On Strike In Redwood City: Hundreds of support workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City walked out of the job Monday to strike for better wages, benefits, and working conditions after negotiations with Dignity Health for a new contract stalled. The group included 300 nurses’ assistants, aides, surgical techs, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks, and other essential workers. Read more from Bay Area News Group.

Bay Area Protesters Demand Better Monkeypox Response: Several San Francisco LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations descended on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ regional office Monday to protest what they said was the federal government’s anemic response to the monkeypox outbreak and the lack of available vaccines. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Scroll down for more on the monkeypox outbreak.

