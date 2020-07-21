California Sues To Keep Protections For LGBTQ Residents: California joined a lawsuit with 22 other states against the Trump administration on Monday seeking to protect anti-discrimination language in the Affordable Care Act that the White House last month moved to eliminate. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and others have accused the Department of Health and Human Services of trying to roll back parts of the rule that shield LGBTQ, pregnant and non-fluent people from losing out on health care. The rule, Becerra said, is “mean and unconstitutional” and “unbelievably immoral.” The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Read more from Matt Kristoffersen of the Sacramento Bee.

Facials And Flattops Go Al Fresco: Californians will be allowed to get their haircuts, massages, manicures and more done outdoors, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, a week after he ordered personal care services shuttered again in most of the state. New guidelines cover barbershops and hairstyling except for shampooing and chemical treatments, which cannot be done outdoors. Massages and beauty services, including facials, waxing and manicures, can move outside, but tattoos, piercings and electric hair removal are excluded because of hygiene rules. Read more from Alexei Koseff of the San Francisco Chronicle and Taryn Luna of the Los Angeles Times.

