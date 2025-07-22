San Francisco To Outlaw Homeless RV Living: San Francisco is set to ban homeless people from living in RVs by adopting strict new parking limits. The policy, up for final approval today by San Francisco supervisors, targets at least 400 recreational vehicles in the city of 800,000 people. The RVs serve as shelter for people who can’t afford housing, including immigrant families with kids. Read more from the AP. Plus, homeless women sleep in fear.

Children’s LA Shutters Center For Trans Patients: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is officially closing its gender-affirming care center today, ending a chapter for one of the oldest and largest clinics of its kind in the U.S. The hospital’s thousands of trans patients under 21 are now left to find a new provider to access therapy, hormones and surgeries. Read more from LAist.

