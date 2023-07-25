Kaiser Health Care Workers Preparing To Strike: Kaiser Permanente workers plan to picket Kaiser hospitals and medical facilities throughout Southern California this week, claiming understaffing and employee burnout have undermined patient care. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

California Health Care Giant Wellpath Fails Patients, Critics Say: A health care company specializing in jails has rapidly expanded, securing dozens of lucrative public contracts while facing allegations in lawsuits and government investigations that it provides substandard care to its uniquely vulnerable clients. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

