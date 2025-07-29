California Sues To Stop USDA From Collecting SNAP Data: California is part of a group of states suing the Trump administration to halt the U.S. Department of Agriculture from collecting sensitive information about people who receive federal food vouchers, known as SNAP. Read more from CalMatters and the Los Angeles Times.

UC San Diego Health, Palomar Health Consider Partnership: The University of California San Diego Health and Palomar Health are in discussions to form a jointly governed entity that would oversee Palomar’s operations. The two health systems said Monday they signed a letter of intent to negotiate a joint powers authority. Read more from Modern Healthcare.

