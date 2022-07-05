Two-Thirds Of California Counties Have Reached ‘High’ Level Of Covid Spread: Health experts believe two new ultra-contagious omicron subvariants — BA.4 and BA.5 — are a major factor behind the continued persistence of coronavirus transmission across California. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Food Bank Abruptly Stops Services: Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services has officially closed its Oak Park Family Services Campus and shut down a number of programs it had suspended during the pandemic. The closures came with little warning to the community. It will also consolidate its services at its campus on Bell Avenue. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

