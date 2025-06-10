California Democrats Reject Newsom's Deep Budget Cuts: California legislative leaders announced Monday that they reached a budget proposal to address the state’s $12 billion expected deficit, leaning heavily on borrowing from other state funds to continue providing social services rather than making the deep cuts Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed. Read more from CalMatters.

Judge Halts Block On Funding For HIV Foundation, Others: A federal court judge has granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the Trump administration from defunding nine LGBTQ and HIV organizations, including the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Read more from The Bay Area Reporter. Scroll down for more on DEI and funding cuts.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.