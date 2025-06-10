California Democrats Reject Newsom's Deep Budget Cuts: California legislative leaders announced Monday that they reached a budget proposal to address the state’s $12 billion expected deficit, leaning heavily on borrowing from other state funds to continue providing social services rather than making the deep cuts Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed. Read more from CalMatters.
Judge Halts Block On Funding For HIV Foundation, Others: A federal court judge has granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the Trump administration from defunding nine LGBTQ and HIV organizations, including the San Francisco AIDS Foundation. Read more from The Bay Area Reporter. Scroll down for more on DEI and funding cuts.
Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.
More News From Across The State
USA Today:
'Less Lethal' Weapons: How Law Enforcement Is Using Force In The LA Protests
Videos of the protests have shown both peaceful gatherings and chaotic skirmishes with protesters hurling objects and law enforcement firing so-called “less lethal” weapons. This ammunition is designed to travel more slowly than bullets and cause pain without penetrating the body, but still can cause serious injury and death. (Padilla, Loehrke and Petras, 6/9)
Stat:
NIH Rescinds, At Least For Now, Its DEI Ban On Grants To Institutions
The National Institutes of Health has, for now, walked back a policy requiring universities and other research institutes to certify that they do not have unlawful diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or boycotts of Israel in order to receive research dollars. (Oza, 6/9)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Noted Scripps Researcher Considering Move After Federal Grant Is Canceled
A termination notice from the federal government has Scripps Research virologist and immunologist Kristian Andersen considering a big move. Already facing significant cuts to grant funding overseen by the National Institutes of health, Andersen said that the latest notification involved the cancellation of the Centers for Research in Emerging Infectious Diseases, often called CREID. (Sisson, 6/9)
San Francisco Chronicle:
California Sues To Prevent Trump From Cutting School Funding
The Trump administration’s effort to cut off billions of dollars in funding to California schools for allowing transgender girls to compete in sports is both hateful and illegal, the state asserted in a federal court lawsuit Monday. The suit by Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office on behalf of state education officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration was triggered by last week’s threat from President Donald Trump to withhold all federal aid to public schools in the state — more than $8 billion a year — after a transgender athete, AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High School, won two events at the state high school track meet. (Egelko, 6/9)
Times of San Diego:
UCSD Nurses To Rally, Kicking Off Union Negotiations
Registered nurses working at UC San Diego Medical Center plan to rally Tuesday alongside UC nurses statewide to mark the start of their contract negotiations. Labor actions will take place at UCSD’s East Campus Medical Center, and rallies will take place at UCSD Health locations in Hillcrest and La Jolla, according to Veronica Stead-Mendez with the California Nurses Association. (Vazquez, 6/9)
Bay Area News Group:
After Facing Closure, East Bay Hospitals Revived With $77 Million In State Funding
The California Department of Health Services has awarded $77 million in funding from Proposition 1, a ballot initiative that passed last year, to Alameda Health System to create 10 inpatient beds for medical detox and psychiatric care at San Leandro Hospital and two 20-bed units for geriatric psychiatric patients at St. Rose Hospital. (Hunter, 6/10)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
UpValley Family Centers Opens New Hub To Expand Social Services In Calistoga
A new community hub in downtown Calistoga is bringing expanded access to health care, legal aid and other social services for residents of northern Napa County. (Booth, 6/9)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
It Could Be A Year Before Tri-City Voters Decide Sharp Partnership
Voters will have the final say in whether Tri-City Medical Center executes a long-term lease with Sharp HealthCare, but the question may not appear on a ballot until June 2026. (Sisson, 6/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Prime Healthcare Layoffs To Affect More Than 100 Employees
Ontario, California-based Prime Healthcare is consolidating positions at eight of its hospitals formerly owned by Ascension as it navigates financial challenges at the facilities. The consolidation will affect more than 100 positions, or less than 1% of nearly 1,000 newly created roles and nearly 13,000 employees retained from Ascension when Prime acquired the Illinois hospitals in March. Most cuts took effect Friday, with the remainder expected to occur in July. (DeSilva, 6/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
City Of Hope Calls For 'Bold' Change As Cancer Burden Shifts To Women
Duarte-based City of Hope has called for “bold” changes to address the rising cancer rates among women younger than 50. Cancer incidence rates among women younger than 50 is 82% higher than incidence rates among men of the same age, according to a May 20 news release from the cancer center. Younger women have unique concerns that typical cancer care strategies may not address. (Gregerson, 6/9)
AP:
Dozens Of States Sue To Block The Sale Of 23andMe Personal Genetic Data Without Customer Consent
Twenty-seven states and the District of Columbia on Monday filed a lawsuit in bankruptcy court seeking to block the sale of personal genetic data by 23andMe without customer consent. The lawsuit comes as a biotechnology company seeks the court’s approval to buy the struggling firm, which is based in California. Biological samples, DNA data, health-related traits and medical records are too sensitive to be sold without each person’s express, informed consent, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a news release about the lawsuit. (6/10)
Los Angeles Times:
Laura Fellowship Seeks To Prepare Homeless Service Workers For A Career In A Grueling Industry.
Josh Hoffman sat before a room of aspiring homeless service workers and talked about why it’s important not to get discouraged. To make his point, the veteran in the field recalled a story of a woman with mental health issues who repeatedly refused to move into a new building because because birds in the neighborhood told her it wasn’t safe. As a result, she remained on the street, but a couple of years later things changed. (Khouri, 6/10)
The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat:
Residents Say Crime, Drug Use Plague Sebastopol Homeless Housing Site As Police Calls Surge
Operational since mid-March, Elderberry Commons, the former Sebastopol Inn, which was used during the pandemic to house homeless people deemed high-risk for COVID-19, is now supposed to be a refuge for formerly homeless families and individuals in need of a permanent, affordable place to live. (Windsor and Armstrong, 6/9)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Mayor Lurie Unveils Plan To Eliminate RVs From S.F.
Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday will introduce legislation designed to tackle the [vehicle dweller ] issue with a combination of increased funding, enforcement and outreach. If passed by the Board of Supervisors, the policy would likely go into effect sometime this fall. Under the mayor’s proposal, oversized vehicles would be restricted from parking on any city street for more than two hours at a time. Commercial vehicles parked in industrial areas would be exempt. Outreach workers would engage those living inside the vehicles before the policy was adopted to try and move them indoors and compensate them for relinquishing their vehicles. (Angst, 6/10)
Los Angeles Times:
Salton Sea Is Emitting Foul-Smelling Gas At High Levels, Study Says
On scorching days when winds blow across the California desert, the Salton Sea regularly gives off a stench of decay resembling rotten eggs. New research has found that the shrinking lake is emitting the foul-smelling gas hydrogen sulfide more frequently and at higher levels than previously measured. The findings document how the odors from the Salton Sea add to the air quality problems and health concerns in communities near the lake, where windblown dust drifts from exposed stretches of lakebed and where people suffer from high rates of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. (James, 6/10)
Stat:
RFK Jr. Fires Every Member Of CDC Expert Panel On Vaccines
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken the extraordinary step of firing the expert panel that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on immunizations, saying the action is needed to restore faith in vaccines. “A clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science,” Kennedy said in an op-ed published Monday afternoon in the Wall Street Journal. (Branswell, Cirruzzo and Payne, 6/9)
The New York Times:
Trump Bill’s Caps On Grad School Loans Could Worsen Doctor Shortage
President Trump’s policy agenda would make deep cuts in government health plans and medical research, and, critics say, could also make finding a doctor more difficult. The Republicans’ major domestic policy bill restricts loans that students rely on to pursue professional graduate degrees, making the path to becoming a physician harder even as doctor shortages loom and the American population is graying. (Caryn Rabin, 6/9)
Bloomberg:
Senate Republicans Plan To Release Major Revisions To Trump’s Tax Bill
Senate Republicans intend to propose revised tax and health-care provisions to President Donald Trump’s $3 trillion signature economic package this week, shrugging off condemnations of the legislation by Elon Musk as they rush to enact it before July 4. The Senate Finance Committee’s plan to extract savings from the Medicaid and — perhaps — Medicare health insurance programs could depart in key respects from the version of the giant bill that narrowly passed the US House in May. The release of the panel’s draft will likely touch off a new round of wrangling between fiscal conservatives and moderates. (Wasson, 6/9)
The Washington Post:
States Sue Trump Administration To Prevent Use Of Rapid-Fire Gun Device
More than a dozen states sued the Trump administration Monday over its controversial decision to end a ban on firearms accessories known as forced reset triggers that enable weapons to be fired more rapidly. (Stein, 6/9)
The 19th:
Trump Proposal Could Make It Easier For Domestic Abusers To Get Gun Rights Back
The Trump administration is proposing a change to how people convicted of crimes can have their gun rights restored, raising concerns over what this means for victims of domestic violence. (Gerson, 6/9)
The New York Times:
Gun Deaths Of Children Rose In States That Loosened Gun Laws, Study Finds
Firearm deaths of children and teenagers rose significantly in states that enacted more permissive gun laws after the Supreme Court in 2010 limited local governments’ ability to restrict gun ownership, a new study has found. In states that maintained stricter laws, firearm deaths were stable after the ruling, the researchers reported, and in some, they even declined. (Caryn Rabin, 6/9)
The New York Times:
The Quiet Unraveling Of The Man Who Almost Killed Trump
Thomas Crooks was a nerdy engineering student on the dean’s list. He stockpiled explosive materials for months before his attack on Donald Trump, as his mental health eroded. (Eder and Hobbs, 6/9)
The Washington Post:
Mothers Report Worse Mental Health In New Report
More American mothers reported worse mental health in 2023 than in 2016 in a national survey, though many said they were in good health, according to a study in JAMA Internal Medicine. ... In 2023, 26 percent of the mothers who responded said their mental health was “excellent,” compared with 38 percent of mothers in 2016. While 19 percent of mothers reported good mental health in 2016, some 26 percent said the same in 2023. (Docter-Loeb, 6/9)
The Guardian:
Women And Men Diverge More Than Ever On Support For Abortion Rights, Poll Shows
Three years after the fall of Roe v Wade and months after an election that heavily focused on the fight over abortion rights, men and women have never diverged more on their support for access to the procedure, according to new polling from Gallup released Monday. Sixty-one percent of women now identify as “pro-choice”, but only 41% of men say the same, Gallup found. The same percentage of women identified as “pro-choice” in 2022, just after the decision to overturn Roe was leaked, but at the time, 48% of men also did so. (Sherman, 6/9)
AP:
Can $1,000 At Birth Change A Child’s Future? A Republican Proposal Aims To Find Out
When children of wealthy families reach adulthood, they often benefit from the largesse of parents in the form of a trust fund. It’s another way they get a leg up on less affluent peers, who may receive nothing at all — or even be expected to support their families. But what if all children — regardless of their family’s circumstances — could get a financial boost when they turn 18? That’s the idea behind a House GOP proposal backed by President Donald Trump. (Balingit, 6/9)