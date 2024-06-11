Surprise Opponent To Telehealth Abortion Shield Laws: As Democratic lawmakers in California and several other states worked to enact shield laws to protect doctors offering telehealth abortion services to patients in states where abortion is banned or restricted, an unexpected hurdle emerged: Planned Parenthood. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

Healthy Eating Is Also Healthy For The Planet: Researchers estimate that about 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, 40% of land use and 70% of freshwater use is tied to the production of food. The strain will only grow as Earth’s population climbs toward the 10 billion mark by 2050. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

