Struggling Hospitals Slam Bill To Raise Minimum Wage For Health Care Workers: California Senate Bill 525 would raise the minimum wage for people who work in health care facilities or as home health aides to $25 per hour. Some hospitals and counties are against the bill, arguing that they need financial support, not a wage mandate. Read more from CapRadio.

ICE Ordered San Diego To Turn Over Students’ Medical Records: Over a nearly six-year period, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued more than 500 of an obscure type of summons to San Diego utilities companies, schools, government entities, and more. At least one such summons asked San Diego State University police for the covid vaccination status of two students and demanded the request be kept secret. Read more from Voice of San Diego.

