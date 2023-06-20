‘Market Match’ Recipients Worry They’ll Lose Fresh-Food Benefit: Under Market Match, California food aid recipients get as much as $10 in matching money — meaning they have at least $20 to spend every week at their local farmers’ market. Although the legislative plan that Democrats pushed through last week includes $35 million for the program, CalFresh recipients worry the money won’t be in the final budget. Read more from CalMatters.

More about CalFresh —

Help Sought For Women Who Need Food Aid After Leaving Prison: Thousands of California women face food insecurity each year upon their release from the prison system. Yet California does not have a statewide process for pre-release processing of CalFresh applications for incarcerated people, and the only help they get is a $200 check for immediate expenses. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

