Despite Health Benefits, Masks Might Be Banned At LA Protests: The violent protest Sunday at a synagogue has prompted Mayor Karen Bass to say Los Angeles should consider rules governing demonstrations and the wearing of masks by those protesting. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

In related news —

UCSF Doctors Feuding Over Oath To 'Do No Harm': The Israel-Hamas war has frayed social ties around the world, but rarely has it fractured a medical community the way it has at the University of California, San Francisco, where a staff known for celebrating diversity has fallen into an atmosphere of backbiting and distrust. Read more from The New York Times.

