Half Moon Bay Farms Cited For Safety Violations After Massacre: State regulators announced Monday they are fining two farms in Half Moon Bay – where a mass shooter killed 7 employees in January – after an investigation found the employers had no safety plans to evaluate the threat of violence. Cal/OSHA said California Terra Garden failed to immediately notify employees of an active shooter, and both employers failed to train workers on workplace violence in languages they could understand. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more about the gun violence epidemic.

California Assembly Advances Constitutional Amendment To Protect Marriage Equality: Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 would amend the state Constitution to protect the fundamental freedom to marry and remove discriminatory language from Proposition 8. Doing so would help safeguard against future attempts to restrict marriage rights for same-sex or interracial couples. ACA 5 now heads to the Senate. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade.

