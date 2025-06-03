Mental Health Phone Line In Jeopardy: As California grapples with a $12 billion budget deficit, the California Peer Run Warm Line that provides free 24/7 mental health support to thousands of residents could face deep funding cuts, or even a shutdown. The service, which is intended for non-emergencies, receives an average of 20,000 calls, texts and chats a month. Read more from CalMatters.
North Tower Opens At Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla: The first cries of a newborn echoed through the halls as the $664 million North Tower at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla opened Sunday morning. Scripps La Jolla now has 495 licensed inpatient beds as well as an additional 36 neonatal intensive care beds licensed to Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. Read more from Times of San Diego.
The Washington Post:
Shhh. Republicans Are Trying To Repeal Obamacare Again. Sort Of
Congressional Republicans are pursuing changes to the Affordable Care Act that would mean 10.7 million fewer Americans using its insurance marketplaces and Medicaid, a huge reduction that some view as a way to accomplish part of the health-care coverage cancellation that failed in 2017. They’re not branding it a repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law this time around, and this year’s effort wouldn’t erase its marketplaces or Medicaid expansion. (Winfield Cunningham, 6/2)
NBC News:
Republicans Face New Pressure To Extend Expiring Obamacare Tax Credits
A new coalition called Keep Americans Covered is seeking to dial up pressure on lawmakers to continue the funding, launching a new ad in a seven-figure campaign. It features a woman named Jessica, a restaurant manager in Arizona whose daughter has a chronic illness. She says the ACA tax credits “have been particularly helpful for our family” to help afford the coverage they need. “We need Congress to take action now. It’s vital for us,” she says in the ad. “We need these health care tax credits passed today.” (Kapur, 6/2)
Politico:
White House Insists Medicaid Policy Won’t Cut People Who Deserve It
The White House plans to confront resistance to Medicaid cuts from Senate Republicans by arguing that any reductions in coverage would only affect people who didn’t deserve it in the first place. A strong bloc of Republicans in the Senate has signaled that they are uncomfortable with Medicaid reductions in the sweeping tax-and-spending bill enacted last month by the House. President Donald Trump’s advisers are determined to confront those concerns by claiming that cuts would chiefly target undocumented immigrants and able-bodied people who should not be on Medicaid. (Cancryn and Traylor, 6/2)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?' Podcast:
Live From AHCJ: Shock And Awe In Federal Health Policy
This episode was taped live on Friday, May 30, at the annual conference of the Association of Health Care Journalists in Los Angeles. Host Julie Rovner moderated a panel featuring Rachel Nuzum, senior vice president for policy at The Commonwealth Fund; Berenice Núñez Constant, senior vice president of government relations and civic engagement at AltaMed Health Services; and Anish Mahajan, chief deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The panelists discussed the national, state, and local implications of funding cuts made over the first 100 days of the second Trump administration and the potential fallout of reductions that have been proposed but not yet implemented. The panelists also took questions from health reporters in the audience. (6/2)
Los Angeles Blade:
DOJ Launches Investigation Into Calif. Trans Student-Athlete Policy
One day after President Donald Trump threatened to strip California of “large scale federal funding” over its policy on transgender student-athletes, his Justice Department announced it is investigating the state for potentially violating Title IX.“ The investigation is to determine whether California, its senior legal, educational, and athletic organizations, and the school district are engaging in a pattern or practice of discrimination on the basis of sex,” the DOJ said in a statement. (Ennis, 6/2)
MedPage Today:
Health Groups Concerned About Cuts In Trump's Proposed 2026 Budget
Healthcare groups and policy experts expressed concern about cuts included in the Trump administration's full budget proposal for fiscal year 2026, which was released on Friday. "For the past 50 years, every significant medical breakthrough, especially in the treatment of cancer, has been linked to sustained federal investment in research at NIH and NCI [National Cancer Institute]. This commitment has contributed to the remarkable statistic of over 18 million cancer survivors currently living in the U.S. today," the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said in a statement. (Frieden, 6/2)
Fierce Healthcare:
Unpacking The RFK Jr.-Backed 25% HHS Budget Cut
A recent budget document prepared by the White House is giving new clarity over how the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) could operate for fiscal year 2026. The document closely mirrored other budgetary insights from earlier this year. Under the wishes of President Donald Trump’s staff, the department’s discretionary budget would be nearly $95 billion, a $32 billion decrease amounting to a one-fourth slashing. (Tong, 6/2)
California Healthline:
Trump Administration Is Ending Multiple HIV Vaccine Studies, Scientists And Officials Say
The cuts will shutter two major HIV vaccine research efforts, and a National Institutes of Health senior official said the agency has been instructed not to issue any more HIV vaccine research funding in the next fiscal year, with few exceptions. (Gounder and Tin, 6/3)
The Hill:
FBI Seeks Tips On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors
The FBI is urging people to report health care providers who may be assisting transgender minors with gender-affirming care, as part of the Trump administration’s mission to “protect children.” “As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care,” the FBI’s official account wrote on the social platform X on Monday, urging followers to “report tips of any hospitals, clinics or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children” to its phone and web tip lines. (Crisp, 6/2)
California Healthline:
Native Americans Hurt By Federal Health Cuts, Despite RFK Jr.’s Promises Of Protection
The Indian Health Service was mostly spared in the federal government’s widespread staffing cuts, but tribal governments and organizations have lost funding elsewhere in the melee of federal health agency cuts. (Houghton, Orozco Rodriguez and Zionts, 6/3)
Military.Com:
Veterans With Mental Health Conditions Face Challenges Getting Care Outside VA, Study Finds
Veterans with mental health disorders consistently rated their experiences with private care as less satisfactory than those without a mental health condition -- a finding that indicates a need for better care coordination by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to new research. VA researchers examined survey results of 231,869 veterans who received VA-covered medical services from non-government providers and found that those with mental health conditions expressed lower satisfaction rates across nine categories than veterans without a mental health diagnosis. (Kime, 6/2)
NBC News:
Warning Of Overseas Outbreaks, CDC Urges Americans To Get The Measles Vaccine Before Traveling Abroad
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans to make sure they’re protected against measles before traveling to other countries this summer. Last week, the agency updated its travel guidance for the virus as cases pop up nationwide. Nearly all exposures at airports are linked to international travel. That includes six cases linked to a Turkish Airlines flight that landed at Denver International Airport on May 13. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that four of the patients had been on the plane. (Edwards, 6/2)
LAist:
Long Beach's Unhoused Population Rose 6.5% Last Year, Officials Say; LA Fires Partly To Blame
Long Beach’s unhoused population increased by 6.5% this year compared with last year, according to the results of the city’s annual homeless count. In January, volunteers counted 3,595 people experiencing homelessness in Long Beach, compared with the 3,376 people counted in January 2024. That’s an increase of 219 unhoused people. (Schrank, 6/2)
Oaklandside:
An Oakland Homeless Shelter Addresses The Risks Of Moving Indoors
Over the past two weeks, city crews have been demolishing Oakland’s largest homeless camp and moving upwards of 70 of its residents into a hotel that’s been newly converted into a shelter. For some of the former residents of E. 12th, it’s their first time living indoors in years. But while it marks a major step toward safety and securing permanent housing, it’s hardly the end of the story. (Orenstein, 6/2)
KVPR:
Speedy LA Fire Clean-Up Hailed As 'Historic', Safety Questioned
Diana Lieb was already on the fence about rebuilding after the Eaton Fire swept through her Altadena, Calif., neighborhood and burned down her house on January 7. There were the still-unresolved insurance claims and economic uncertainty: could she even afford to rebuild? There was also the lingering trauma of going back: her twin daughters' school was also destroyed. But when she heard there could still be toxins in the soils even after federal clean-up crews removed all the debris from her lot, it was the last straw. (Siegler and Baker, 6/2)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Are Canada Wildfires Impacting Bay Area Air Quality?
Smoke from Canada wildfires drifted over Northern California on Monday morning and could add a slight orange tint to the sky through Tuesday. ... The Bay Area Air District issued an air quality advisory for the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday due to smoke from the Canada wildfires. Despite the advisory, the agency forecasts air quality to be in the “good” category throughout the region on those days. (Edwards, 6/2)
The Mercury News:
As Brush Fire Nears S.J. Homeless Encampment, Residents Dig Fire Line
For years, the people living in old tents and decrepit RVs on the edges of San Jose’s Columbus Park have been fending off city officials trying to kick them out of their makeshift homes. On Sunday afternoon, they tried to fight off a wildfire. With black smoke filling the air, seven of the park’s 200 or so residents grabbed their shovels, rakes, pickaxes and garden hoes and rushed toward the flames whipping across the open field that stretches three city blocks. Like professional first responders, they started digging a fire line to contain the flames. (Prodis Sulek, 6/3)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Sutter's $23M Rural Care Expansion: 6 Things To Know
Sutter Health, a 24-hospital health system based in Sacramento, Calif., is investing $23 million to expand primary and behavioral health care across Del Norte and Lake counties. In a June 2 news release, the health system said the investments aim to expand access and close critical care gaps for patients in rural communities. (Gooch, 6/2)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Top Med School Grads Less Likely To Practice In Underserved Areas: Study
Graduates from top-rated medical schools are about 50% less likely to start their careers as physicians in resource-poor areas than graduates from lower-ranked schools, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. To conduct the study, researchers from USC’s Viterbi Information Sciences Institute looked at a Medicare dataset with information on where physicians completed medical school and practice location. (Carbajal, 6/2)
Becker's Hospital Review:
The Cost Of Emergency Surgery, By Race: 6 Notes
Black, Hispanic and Asian and Pacific Islander patients face higher costs when undergoing emergency surgeries compared to white patients, a recent UCLA study found. The study, published in the June edition of Surgery Open Science, analyzed data from over 3 million patients from the National Inpatient Sample between 2011 and 2020. They focused on patients who underwent abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, coronary artery bypass surgery and colon cancer resection. Researchers compared hospitalization costs between emergency and planned surgeries across different racial groups, accounting for age, insurance status and underlying health conditions. (Taylor, 6/3)
California Healthline:
Watch: In A ‘Dead Zone,’ Doctors Don’t Practice And Telehealth Doesn’t Reach
Chief rural health correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble explains how millions of rural Americans live in counties with doctor shortages and where high-speed internet connections aren’t adequate to access advanced telehealth services. (Tribble, 6/3)
Los Angeles Times:
Skatebording Into Their 60s, Fearless 'Deathracers' Push The Limits
Rivera is a member of Deathracer413, a group of older skateboarders who believe that skateboarding is their key to longevity. They grew up amid the ’70s and ’80s skate scene and are as passionate about the sport as when they were teens. Many of them are now retired and the joy they get from skateboarding, the sense of community and the health benefits, such as core strength and balance, keep them young, they say. The inherent danger gives them an adrenaline rush that, they argue, keeps their brains sharp. (Vankin, 6/2)
CBS News:
This Diet Can Protect Your Brain From Alzheimer's Even If Started Later In Life, New Study Suggests
People who follow a MIND diet, even if started later in life, were significantly less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease or related forms of dementia, according to new research. The MIND diet stands for "Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay" and combines many elements of the Mediterranean diet and DASH ("Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension"). It emphasizes brain-healthy foods like leafy greens, berries, nuts and olive oil. (Moniuszko, 6/2)
The New York Times:
Health Risks From Cannabis May Grow As Users Age
Thirty-nine states and the District of Columbia now allow cannabis use for medical reasons, and in 24 of those states, as well as Washington, recreational use is also legal. As older adults’ use climbs, “the benefits are still unclear,” Dr. Han said. “But we’re seeing more evidence of potential harms.” A wave of recent research points to reasons for concern for older users, with cannabis-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations rising, and a Canadian study finding an association between such acute care and subsequent dementia. (Span, 6/2)
ABC News:
Most US Counties Saw Decline In Childhood MMR Vaccination Rates: Report
Most counties in the United States have seen a decline in childhood measles, mumps and rubella vaccination rates over the last five years, according to a new report published Monday. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University looked at data from 2,066 counties across 33 states between 2019 and 2024. They found that 78% of the counties, or 1,614, reported a decrease in vaccination rates over that period. What's more, the average vaccination rate fell from 93.92% pre-pandemic to 91.26% post-pandemic, according to the report. This represents a decline of about 3%. (Kekatos and Pakanati, 6/2)
CIDRAP:
PAHO Warns Of Pertussis Rises, Vaccination Gaps In Americas Countries
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on May 31 issued an epidemiological alert about a rise in pertussis cases in a number of countries in the Americas, which comes in the wake of a sustained decline in pertussis vaccine coverage that gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The average global pertussis case total declined sharply during the pandemic, reaching a historical low in 2021. Since then, cases have been on a steady rise. (Schnirring, 6/2)