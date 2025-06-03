North Tower Opens At Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla : The first cries of a newborn echoed through the halls as the $664 million North Tower at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla opened Sunday morning. Scripps La Jolla now has 495 licensed inpatient beds as well as an additional 36 neonatal intensive care beds licensed to Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. Read more from Times of San Diego .

Mental Health Phone Line In Jeopardy : As California grapples with a $12 billion budget deficit, the California Peer Run Warm Line that provides free 24/7 mental health support to thousands of residents could face deep funding cuts, or even a shutdown. The service, which is intended for non-emergencies, receives an average of 20,000 calls, texts and chats a month. Read more from CalMatters .

KFF Health News' 'What the Health?' Podcast: Live From AHCJ: Shock And Awe In Federal Health Policy This episode was taped live on Friday, May 30, at the annual conference of the Association of Health Care Journalists in Los Angeles. Host Julie Rovner moderated a panel featuring Rachel Nuzum, senior vice president for policy at The Commonwealth Fund; Berenice Núñez Constant, senior vice president of government relations and civic engagement at AltaMed Health Services; and Anish Mahajan, chief deputy director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The panelists discussed the national, state, and local implications of funding cuts made over the first 100 days of the second Trump administration and the potential fallout of reductions that have been proposed but not yet implemented. The panelists also took questions from health reporters in the audience. (6/2)

Politico: White House Insists Medicaid Policy Won’t Cut People Who Deserve It The White House plans to confront resistance to Medicaid cuts from Senate Republicans by arguing that any reductions in coverage would only affect people who didn’t deserve it in the first place. A strong bloc of Republicans in the Senate has signaled that they are uncomfortable with Medicaid reductions in the sweeping tax-and-spending bill enacted last month by the House. President Donald Trump’s advisers are determined to confront those concerns by claiming that cuts would chiefly target undocumented immigrants and able-bodied people who should not be on Medicaid. (Cancryn and Traylor, 6/2)

NBC News: Republicans Face New Pressure To Extend Expiring Obamacare Tax Credits A new coalition called Keep Americans Covered is seeking to dial up pressure on lawmakers to continue the funding, launching a new ad in a seven-figure campaign. It features a woman named Jessica, a restaurant manager in Arizona whose daughter has a chronic illness. She says the ACA tax credits “have been particularly helpful for our family” to help afford the coverage they need. “We need Congress to take action now. It’s vital for us,” she says in the ad. “We need these health care tax credits passed today.” (Kapur, 6/2)

The Washington Post: Shhh. Republicans Are Trying To Repeal Obamacare Again. Sort Of Congressional Republicans are pursuing changes to the Affordable Care Act that would mean 10.7 million fewer Americans using its insurance marketplaces and Medicaid, a huge reduction that some view as a way to accomplish part of the health-care coverage cancellation that failed in 2017. They’re not branding it a repeal of President Barack Obama’s signature health care law this time around, and this year’s effort wouldn’t erase its marketplaces or Medicaid expansion. (Winfield Cunningham, 6/2)

Trump Administration

Los Angeles Blade: DOJ Launches Investigation Into Calif. Trans Student-Athlete Policy

One day after President Donald Trump threatened to strip California of “large scale federal funding” over its policy on transgender student-athletes, his Justice Department announced it is investigating the state for potentially violating Title IX.“ The investigation is to determine whether California, its senior legal, educational, and athletic organizations, and the school district are engaging in a pattern or practice of discrimination on the basis of sex,” the DOJ said in a statement. (Ennis, 6/2)

MedPage Today: Health Groups Concerned About Cuts In Trump's Proposed 2026 Budget

Healthcare groups and policy experts expressed concern about cuts included in the Trump administration's full budget proposal for fiscal year 2026, which was released on Friday. "For the past 50 years, every significant medical breakthrough, especially in the treatment of cancer, has been linked to sustained federal investment in research at NIH and NCI [National Cancer Institute]. This commitment has contributed to the remarkable statistic of over 18 million cancer survivors currently living in the U.S. today," the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said in a statement. (Frieden, 6/2)

Fierce Healthcare: Unpacking The RFK Jr.-Backed 25% HHS Budget Cut

A recent budget document prepared by the White House is giving new clarity over how the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) could operate for fiscal year 2026. The document closely mirrored other budgetary insights from earlier this year. Under the wishes of President Donald Trump’s staff, the department’s discretionary budget would be nearly $95 billion, a $32 billion decrease amounting to a one-fourth slashing. (Tong, 6/2)

California Healthline: Trump Administration Is Ending Multiple HIV Vaccine Studies, Scientists And Officials Say

The cuts will shutter two major HIV vaccine research efforts, and a National Institutes of Health senior official said the agency has been instructed not to issue any more HIV vaccine research funding in the next fiscal year, with few exceptions. (Gounder and Tin, 6/3)

The Hill: FBI Seeks Tips On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

The FBI is urging people to report health care providers who may be assisting transgender minors with gender-affirming care, as part of the Trump administration’s mission to “protect children.” “As the Attorney General has made clear, we will protect our children and hold accountable those who mutilate them under the guise of gender-affirming care,” the FBI’s official account wrote on the social platform X on Monday, urging followers to “report tips of any hospitals, clinics or practitioners performing these surgical procedures on children” to its phone and web tip lines. (Crisp, 6/2)

California Healthline: Native Americans Hurt By Federal Health Cuts, Despite RFK Jr.’s Promises Of Protection

The Indian Health Service was mostly spared in the federal government’s widespread staffing cuts, but tribal governments and organizations have lost funding elsewhere in the melee of federal health agency cuts. (Houghton, Orozco Rodriguez and Zionts, 6/3)

Military.Com: Veterans With Mental Health Conditions Face Challenges Getting Care Outside VA, Study Finds

Veterans with mental health disorders consistently rated their experiences with private care as less satisfactory than those without a mental health condition -- a finding that indicates a need for better care coordination by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to new research. VA researchers examined survey results of 231,869 veterans who received VA-covered medical services from non-government providers and found that those with mental health conditions expressed lower satisfaction rates across nine categories than veterans without a mental health diagnosis. (Kime, 6/2)