'Conversion Therapy' Case Could Have Consequences For California: The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a free-speech challenge to Colorado’s ban on “conversion therapy,” counseling that seeks to dissuade people from identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender. California has a similar law. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle .

Controversy Over Grossmont Healthcare CEO’s Dismissal: Nearly one week after deciding not to renew the contract of their chief executive officer, Grossmont Healthcare District directors hired an interim replacement Monday, disregarding a colleague’s plea to explain to the public why such a popular leader was so suddenly let go. Read more from The San Diego Union-Tribune .

The Hill: Donald Trump Proposes Cutting ACA Enrollment Period, Ending 'Dreamer' Coverage The Trump administration is proposing to shorten ObamaCare’s annual open enrollment period by a month, a move the administration said is aimed at helping consumers pick the right plan. According to a proposed rule released Monday, open enrollment would run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, instead of through Jan. 15. (Weixel, 3/10)

Times of San Diego: Board Of Supervisors Chair Requests Notifications Be Sent To All At-Risk San Diegans More than a million residents of San Diego County are in imminent danger of losing access to healthcare, housing, and even food as cuts to life-saving programs by the Trump administration continue. Terra Lawson-Remer, the San Diego County Board of Supervisor’s acting chair, called on the county Monday to send a “notification of funding at risk” to all federally funded program beneficiaries, many of whom may be unaware of the impending threats to these services. (Binkowski, 3/10)

ProPublica: What A Wrongful Death Lawsuit Reveals About Lincare, America’s Largest Oxygen Provider Lincare, a giant respiratory-device supplier with a long history of fraud settlements and complaints about dismal service, is facing its latest legal challenge: a lawsuit that claims its failures caused the death of a 27-year-old man with Down syndrome. The case, set to go to trial in state court in St. Louis on March 17, centers on the 2020 death of LeQuon Marquis Vernor, who suffered from severe obstructive sleep apnea and relied on a Lincare-supplied BiPAP machine to help him breathe while sleeping. The lawsuit, filed by his mother, accuses Lincare of negligence after the company took seven days to respond to her report that the device had stopped working. (Elkind, 3/10)

Fierce Healthcare: 'Medical Gaslighting' Tops Patient Safety Concerns For 2025, ECRI Warns Clinicians’ increased burdens are making it harder for valid concerns voiced by patients, their families and their caretakers to be acknowledged, raising the risk of missed diagnoses and exacerbated health disparities, the ECRI warned in a new report. An annual ranking of the top 10 patient safety concerns, released Monday by the healthcare quality and safety group and its Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) affiliate, places dismissed concerns above other issues like insufficient artificial intelligence governance and medical misinformation. (Muoio, 3/10)

Becker's Hospital Review: How CHLA Fosters Nursing Excellence: 5 Qs With Dr. Kelly Johnson Four nursing units at Children's Hospital Los Angeles recently earned Beacon Awards for Excellence, a national recognition of superior patient outcomes and nursing excellence. Behind this achievement is a culture that prioritizes leadership development, staff well-being and empowers frontline teams to lead quality improvement initiatives, according to Kelly Johnson, PhD, RN, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. (Carbajal, 3/10)

Becker's Hospital Review: How A Terminal Diagnosis Reshaped This Physician's View Of Medicine Last spring, Bryant Lin, MD, a professor of medicine at Stanford (Calif.) University and primary care physician, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer that had metastasized to his liver, bones and brain. Despite the bleak prognosis, Dr. Lin turned his diagnosis into a lesson for students and leaders alike. Once a week, Dr. Lin teaches students about medicine both as a physician and a patient. His course covers topics including having difficult conversations amid uncertainties in diagnosis and the psychological impact of cancer. (Taylor, 3/10)

Bay Area Reporter: HIV Confab Opens In San Francisco With Call To Action The Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI), a major annual HIV conference, opened in San Francisco Sunday, March 9, under a cloud of uncertainty in the face of the Trump administration's attacks on government health and science efforts. While speakers at Sunday's opening session acknowledged the threat, they also offered words of encouragement and issued calls to action. (Highleyman, 3/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Struggles To House Homeless People Despite More Shelter Beds San Francisco has substantially more shelter beds and permanent housing for homeless people per capita than many other major jurisdictions across the country. Yet the city is struggling to meet the needs of its homeless residents both on the streets and in shelters. When compared to other jurisdictions, San Francisco reportedly has the highest percentage of shelter guests with severe mental illness or addiction. But shelter operators say they don’t have enough funding or resources to support their high-needs clients or to address street conditions outside their buildings. (Angst, 3/11)

Times of San Diego: House Republicans Cut Annual Cross-Border Sewage Infrastructure Funding In Half The House Republican budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25) includes a significant reduction in funding for cross-border sewage infrastructure, according to Rep. Scott Peters‘s office. The budget cuts the International Boundary and Water Commission‘s (IBWC) construction funding from $156 million to $78 million, affecting the operations and maintenance of vital wastewater treatment facilities, including the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant (SBIWTP) in San Diego. (Ireland, 3/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: Another Newsom Podcast Guest Blames Trans Rights For Dem's Loss For the second episode in a row, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new podcast featured a conservative guest blaming Democrats’ embrace of trans rights for their 2024 election loss. Michael Savage, a former nationally syndicated conservative talk radio host who in recent years has moved to podcasting, listed several reasons for the Democrats’ defeat, including “vilifying the white male” and “illegals getting free care.” But he said the biggest reason was transgender acceptance in schools. (Bollag, 3/10)

Modern Healthcare: HHS Launches DEI Investigation Into 4 Medical Schools, Hospitals The Health and Human Services Department is investigating four medical schools and hospitals on allegations of discrimination in their medical education, training or scholarship programs. The agency said Friday it received complaints the four HHS-backed institutions, which were not identified, allegedly chose participants based on race, sex, color or national origin, violating an executive order President Donald Trump signed Jan. 21, his second day in office. (DeSilva, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Doctors Say Trump’s Orders Targeting Trans Patients Threaten Their Safety Panic buttons, security cameras and active-shooter drills: Those are some of the ways doctors who treat transgender children have armed themselves when facing violent threats over the years. Now doctors say threats of violence are rising — along with fears of legal action — in the wake of Trump’s Jan. 28 executive order that labeled gender transition care for minors a “dangerous trend” and “a stain on our Nation’s history.” Dozens of providers gave sworn affidavits as part of a lawsuit four states filed challenging the legality of Trump’s executive order. (Parks, 3/9)

The 19th: Hospitals Continuing Intersex Surgeries As They Stop Gender-Affirming Care For many Americans, planning a doctor’s appointment comes with logistical headaches: taking a day off from work; scheduling months in advance; dealing with insurance coverage and related costs. For Emory Hufbauer, it also involves a seven-hour cross-country flight. Hufbauer is intersex, meaning they were born with sex characteristics that don’t fit neatly into the binary of male or female. As an infant, they were subjected to procedures that assigned them a sex. They have long struggled to find health care needed as a result of these procedures in their state of Kentucky, where they advocate to bring that care and help others navigate it. (Rodriguez and Sosin, 3/10)

The Trump Administration

Bloomberg: Trump Partially Blocked From Defunding USAID As Lawsuits Go On

A US judge ordered the Trump administration to undo some of its cuts to billions of dollars in foreign assistance programs through the US Agency for International Development, the latest turn in a legal fight that’s likely to end up at the US Supreme Court. In a ruling Monday, US District Judge Amir Ali in Washington issued a mixed ruling on a an effort by a group of nonprofits to block the spending cuts. The ruling requires USAID to follow through on payments obligations under contracts with groups that provide food and other essential services to people across the globe. (Larson, 3/10)

Axios: FTC Sues To Block Medical Device Coatings Deal

The Federal Trade Commission under President Trump is making its first move to challenge private equity in health care, by suing to block the $627 million acquisition of a maker of specialized coatings for catheters and other medical devices. It's the first such FTC action around M&A since Trump was sworn in and could signal continued regulatory scrutiny as private equity buys more health care firms. (Bettelheim, 3/10)

The Washington Post: NIH To Terminate Or Limit Grants Related To Vaccine Hesitancy And Uptake

The National Institutes of Health will cancel or cut back dozens of grants for research on why some people are reluctant to be vaccinated and how to increase acceptance of vaccines, according to an internal email obtained by The Washington Post on Monday. The email, titled “required terminations — 3/10/25,” shows that on Monday morning, the agency “received a new list … of awards that need to be terminated, today. It has been determined they do not align with NIH funding priorities related to vaccine hesitancy and/or uptake.” (Johnson and Achenbach, 3/10)

Politico: USDA Cancels $1B In Local Food Purchasing For Schools, Food Banks

The Agriculture Department has axed two programs that gave schools and food banks money to buy food from local farms and ranchers, halting more than $1 billion in federal spending. Roughly $660 million that schools and child care facilities were counting on to purchase food from nearby farms through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program in 2025 has been canceled, according to the School Nutrition Association. (Brown, 3/10)

The Washington Post: Two Federal Food Safety Panels Get Disbanded, Worrying Advocates

Two federal committees tasked with advising policymakers on food safety have been disbanded as part of the administration’s cost-cutting and government-shrinking goals, according to advocates and one committee member. The elimination of the panels, whose members included experts from academia, industry and nonprofits, has raised alarms among some food-safety advocates, who point to large-scale outbreaks in recent years as a reason for needing even more attention and modern science around the issue. (Heil, 3/10)

Bloomberg: Cargill Says US Can’t Quit Seed Oils Despite RFK Jr.’s Criticism

Cargill Inc. said the US food industry can’t fully replace seed oils as there aren’t enough alternatives in the market. The world’s largest commodities trader said the best substitutes for things like soybean and canola oil make up just a fraction of the total volumes needed by the industry. Science supports the health benefits of oilseeds, said Florian Schattenmann, Cargill’s chief technology officer. (Hirtzer, 3/10)