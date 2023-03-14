Biden To Sign Executive Order On Gun Control During Today's Visit To Monterey Park: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed at expanding background checks during his visit Tuesday to Monterey Park, where 11 people were gunned down at a dance studio in January. Read more from Politico, AP, the Orange County Register, and LAist.

California Lawmakers Unveil 17 New Abortion Bills: Democratic lawmakers introduced a package of bills Monday to further bolster California’s role as an abortion haven. “We cannot rest at all in this onslaught,” state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) said at the state Capitol, where the Legislative Women’s Caucus unveiled 17 bills. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more abortion coverage.

