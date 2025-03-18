Madera Hospital Reopens Today: Madera Community Hospital will reopen to patients Tuesday morning, state legislators announced Monday. The hospital will begin seeing patients at 10 a.m., putting an end to a more than two-year closure that displaced patients and health care workers. Read more from The Fresno Bee and the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.

Newsom Requests Billions More To Close Medicaid Hole: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is asking for an extra $2.8 billion immediately for the state’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, on top of a recently proposed $3.44 billion loan. Read more from Politico and the Los Angeles Times.

