Gov. Gavin Newsom was elected to office in 2019 on a promise of universal health care. He dramatically expanded coverage, but after six years in office, the Democrat is forced to contemplate deep cuts — including to the nation’s largest health care expansion to immigrants living in the U.S. without legal permission. (Angela Hart and Christine Mai-Duc, 5/13)

Newsom Tells Cities To Ban Homeless Camping ‘Without Delay’: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday called on every local government in the state to adopt ordinances that restrict public camping. He provided a hypothetical model ordinance that lays out exactly what he’d like to see banned: camping in one place for more than three nights in a row, building semi-permanent structures on public property, and blocking streets or sidewalks. Read more from CalMatters , the San Francisco Chronicle , and the San Diego Union-Tribune . Keep scrolling for more on the housing crisis.

North Bay Business Journal: National Watchdog Group Gives Top Safety Marks To 8 North Bay Hospitals Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health hospitals in the North Bay account for six of eight medical centers to score top marks in patient safety, according to a new report. (Sarfaty, 5/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: Joint Commission Honors 2 Systems, Physician For Safety Initiatives The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum have recognized two health systems and one physician for standout patient safety efforts. ... Elliott Main, MD, a clinical professor in obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford University School of Medicine, received the award for Individual Achievement. (Taylor, 5/13)

Medicaid

San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego Leaders Join Nationwide Lobbying Push To Save Medicaid

San Diego County, which has about one-third of its 3 million residents enrolled in Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid, has seen its medical experts head east in recent weeks, joining their peers from every state in sitting down with as many decision-makers as possible to discuss how cuts would affect the real people their organizations serve daily. (Sisson, 5/12)

Becker's Hospital Review: 'Cuts Of This Magnitude Cannot Be Absorbed': Hospitals Slam Republicans' Medicaid Proposal

House Republicans on May 11 floated a bill that would impose up to $715 billion in Medicaid and ACA cuts over the next decade — reductions that hospital leaders warn would leave millions without coverage and put essential hospitals at risk of closure. The 160-page bill outlines several Medicaid provisions aimed at curbing federal spending, including: Implementing stricter eligibility requirements. (Condon, 5/12)

The Hill: Congressional Budget Office Says House GOP Plan Exceeds $880 Billion Savings Target

The Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over Medicaid, surpassed its target of finding $880 billion in savings to help pay for legislation to extend President Trump’s tax cuts and other priorities, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). In a brief letter to Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), the CBO said the committee’s reconciliation recommendations would reduce deficits by more than $880 billion by 2034 and “would not increase on-budget deficits in any year after 2034.” (Weixel, 5/12)

The New York Times: In Trump Tax Package, Republicans Target SNAP Food Program

House Republicans on Monday proposed a series of sharp restrictions on the federal anti-hunger program known as food stamps, seeking to limit its funding and benefits as part of a sprawling package to advance President Trump’s tax cuts. The proposal, included in a draft measure to be considered by the House Agriculture Committee this week, would require states to supply some of the funding for food stamps while forcing more of its beneficiaries to obtain employment in exchange for federal aid. (Romm, 5/12)

Bloomberg: Drug Middlemen Reforms Revived By Republicans In Budget Bill

House Republicans revived a set of policies that would change how prescription drug middlemen do business, as President Donald Trump again denounced the industry, sending shares of some of the companies down Monday. The budget proposal from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce includes a set of reforms that Congress considered last year but ultimately didn’t pass. It would remove one method that the companies, which negotiate with drugmakers and pharmacies on behalf of employers, health insurers and government programs, use to boost profits. (Tozzi, 5/12)

The Washington Post: Medicaid Cuts May Threaten Care For Nursing Home And Elder-Care Residents

Traversing the halls of his nursing home in a wheelchair, Owen Allen listened to a visiting guitarist play “Sweet Caroline,” then chipped away at a thousand-piece puzzle in the sunroom. Since muscular dystrophy struck and his legs started giving out, the 64-year-old Atlanta native relies on Medicaid to keep him in the 130-bed home where staff help him pull weights to regain his strength. As a House Republican committee examines steep cuts to Medicaid at a pivotal hearing Tuesday, nursing home residents like Allen are among the less well-known recipients who could be affected. (Nirappil, 5/12)