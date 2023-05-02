A Quiet Beginning For San Francisco’s Fentanyl Crackdown: Little seemed changed on San Francisco’s streets Monday during the first scheduled day of the state’s deployment of the National Guard and California Highway Patrol to crack down on drug dealing. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle. Keep scrolling for more on the opioid epidemic.

Dozens Protest Planned Closure Of Birthing Center: About 50 people braved wind and rain outside Petaluma Valley Hospital on Monday evening to protest the effective closure of the hospital’s popular Family Birth Center by health care giant Providence. Read more from The Press Democrat.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.