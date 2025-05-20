Psychiatric Hospital Abused Patients For Years, State Finds: The state’s watchdog agency for people with disabilities has found that College Hospital in Cerritos (Los Angeles County), a for-profit psychiatric hospital, abused patients for years by excessively and improperly strapping them down and drugging them in violation of federal and state regulations. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle.

23andMe Sells DNA Data Bank To Drug Company: Bankrupt genetic-testing firm 23andMe, based in San Francisco, has agreed to sell its data bank — which once contained DNA samples from about 15 million people — to the drug developer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for $256 million. Read more from Bloomberg.

