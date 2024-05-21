Many LAPD Shootings Involve Someone Having A Mental Health Crisis, Analysis Finds: The Los Angeles Police Department has said for decades it was doing more to deescalate confrontations with people struggling with mental illness, but an LAist analysis has found little change in recent years. Since 2017, 31% of people shot at by police were perceived by officers at the scene to be struggling with some kind of mental illness, according to LAPD annual use-of-force reports. Read more from LAist.

Cannabis Bill Advances To Senate: A bill that would allow Amsterdam-style cannabis cafes in California passed the state Assembly on Monday afternoon on a 49-4 vote and is headed to the Senate. But legalization remains far from a sure thing. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

