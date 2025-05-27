HIV/AIDS Prevention Efforts In Jeopardy, Groups Warn: A coalition of HIV prevention organizations, health experts and Democrats in Congress is sounding the alarm over sweeping Trump administration cuts to HIV/AIDS prevention and surveillance programs nationally, warning they will reverse years of progress combating the disease and cause spikes in new cases — especially in California. Read more from the Los Angeles Times and Bay Area Reporter.

Foundation Invests In Mental Health Services: San Diego Foundation has awarded $2.1 million in grants to local nonprofits to expand access to mental and behavioral health care for children, youth, and families. The funding also will address a shortage of mental health professionals. Read more from Times of San Diego. Scroll down for more mental health news.

