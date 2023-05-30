Hospital Transfers Are 'A Mess Right Now': California patients already admitted to a hospital can face agonizing waits for a needed move to an alternate health facility. Hospital officials from around the state say that transferring patients has generally gotten harder as many health facilities struggle with staffing, which cramps hospital capacity to accept transfers. Some said that in Southern California, demand for ambulances is also exacerbating delays. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

Kevin McCarthy Works To Secure Debt Deal Votes: For days, the California Republican has said he could “get to yes” on House passage of a cross-party agreement to prevent the nation from defaulting on its $31.4 trillion in debt. Already, the task is appearing stickier than simply rounding up enough floor votes to pass the deal he struck over the weekend with President Joe Biden. Read more from Politico. Scroll down for more details on what's in, and what's out of the proposed debt package.