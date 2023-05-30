Latest From California Healthline:
California Healthline Original Stories
Newsom and Democratic Lawmakers at Odds Over Billions in Health Care Funds
Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting pressure from his political allies to begin spending money on health care that the state raised by fining Californians who go without health insurance. But Newsom says the state can’t afford to. (Angela Hart, )
Hospital Transfers Are 'A Mess Right Now': California patients already admitted to a hospital can face agonizing waits for a needed move to an alternate health facility. Hospital officials from around the state say that transferring patients has generally gotten harder as many health facilities struggle with staffing, which cramps hospital capacity to accept transfers. Some said that in Southern California, demand for ambulances is also exacerbating delays. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.
Kevin McCarthy Works To Secure Debt Deal Votes: For days, the California Republican has said he could “get to yes” on House passage of a cross-party agreement to prevent the nation from defaulting on its $31.4 trillion in debt. Already, the task is appearing stickier than simply rounding up enough floor votes to pass the deal he struck over the weekend with President Joe Biden. Read more from Politico. Scroll down for more details on what's in, and what's out of the proposed debt package.
More News From Across The State
Axios:
Debt Deal Claws Back COVID Relief, Spares Medicaid
Democrats beat back efforts to attach Medicaid work requirements to a debt limit deal, but the agreement reached over the weekend will claw back about $30 billion of unspent COVID relief funds and likely bring more budget austerity to federal health agencies. (Bettelheim, 5/30)
Los Angeles Times:
What's In Biden-McCarthy's Deal To Raise The Debt Limit
The deal claws back $30 billion in unused funds from emergency COVID-19 relief packages. The Biden administration is able to keep $5 billion to fund housing assistance and COVID-19 treatments and vaccines for uninsured Americans, according to a White House source. (Logan, 5/29)
The New York Times:
Debt Ceiling Deal Includes New Work Requirements For Food Stamps
One of the most contentious issues surrounding talks over raising the debt limit has been whether the Biden administration would agree to stricter work requirements for people seeking food stamps and other safety net assistance. (Qui, 5/29)
Los Angeles Times:
With Fentanyl Deaths Soaring, L.A. County Is Giving Out Drug Pipes And Other Supplies
Pipe handouts and other harm reduction can be a bridge to treatment, and cut infection and disease, including HIV. But pipes are controversial, not just in GOP circles but on Skid Row, a drug "recovery zone" that saw the worst of the crack epidemic. (Holland, 5/30)
USA Today:
What Is Kratom? Herbal Drug's Side Effects, Withdrawal Explained
Millions of Americans have turned to kratom, an over-the-counter herbal drug extracted from the leaves of a tree native to Southeast Asia, for relief of pain, anxiety and even withdrawal symptoms from opioids. But the Food and Drug Administration has said kratom may be harmful. The agency has sought to restrict imports of the substance and recently seized a large shipment to an Oklahoma manufacturer. (Alltucker, 5/27)
Los Angeles Times:
Even In California, Anti-Abortion 'Crisis Pregnancy Centers' Seem To Be Untouchable
At Sierra Pregnancy and Health, Executive Director Cary Wilcox beams with pride holding a plastic model of what will soon be a new mobile clinic thanks to a flood of donations after its “biggest year ever.” Outside the nondescript nonprofit just 20 miles from the California capital, a sign advertises “abortion pill reversal” — a practice involving the hormone progesterone that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists deems “unethical” and “not supported by science.” (Mays, 5/28)
NPR:
Sperm Or Egg From Any Cell? It's Called IVG And It Holds Huge Promise And Peril
It's a Wednesday morning at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in downtown Washington, D.C., and Dr. Eli Adashi is opening an unprecedented gathering: It's titled "In-Vitro Derived Human Gametes as a Reproductive Technology." It's the academy's first workshop to explore in-vitro gametogenesis, or IVG, which involves custom-making human eggs and sperm in the laboratory from any cell in a person's body. (Stein, 5/27)
The Hill:
Poll: Most Don’t Trust Supreme Court To Decide Reproductive Health Cases
Most respondents in a new poll said they don’t trust the Supreme Court to decide cases related to reproductive and sexual health. Only 37 percent of adults said they trust the court “a lot” or “somewhat” to make the right decision on reproductive and sexual health, according to the poll released Friday by KFF. The results come amid an ongoing lawsuit that seeks to undo federal approval of the common medication abortion pill mifepristone, and almost a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Weixel, 5/26)
Patch:
58 CA Facilities Ranked Among America's Best Maternity Hospitals
58 facilities in California are among America’s best maternity hospitals, according to a recent ranking from Newsweek. (Karnes, 5/28)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Tracking Bay Area COVID-19 Through Wastewater Testing
But there’s another tool used by the CDC to watch for local outbreaks that has become increasingly important: wastewater surveillance. As more people rely on home test kits and fewer on official tests that are tallied by health departments, analyzing the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in sewage has become a crucial means of spotting trends. (Kwon and Chen, 5/29)
Axios:
America's COVID-Free Summer Mindset
Americans who've long wanted to put COVID in the rearview mirror are actively embracing the idea the pandemic is over. For the first time, the majority of the public agrees the crisis has passed, according to the Axios-Ipsos American Health Index. (Bettelheim and David, 5/29)
The Atlantic:
Fall's COVID Shots May Be Different In One Key Way
This fall, millions of Americans might be lining up for yet another kind of COVID vaccine: their first-ever dose that lacks the strain that ignited the pandemic more than three and a half years ago. Unlike the current, bivalent vaccine, which guards against two variants at once, the next one could, like the first version of the shot, have only one main ingredient—the spike protein of the XBB.1 lineage of the Omicron variant, the globe’s current dominant clade. (Wu, 5/26)
The New York Times:
With Mpox At Risk of Flaring, Health Officials Advise, ‘Get Vaccinated’
Now, a year after a global mpox outbreak began and just as Pride celebrations and the summer party season are set to start, public health authorities are warning of a risk of new outbreaks, nationally and in New York City, primarily among men who have sex with men. (Otterman and Stack, 5/29)
CNN:
Doctors Say This Is The Most Important Virus You’ve Never Heard Of
The past winter was a heavy one for respiratory viruses, dominated by surges of RSV, influenza and Covid-19. But just as it was winding down, a little-known virus that causes many of the same symptoms – a lower lung infection, hacking cough, runny nose, sore throat and fever – was just picking up steam. Cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, spiked this spring, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s respiratory virus surveillance systems. (Goodman, 5/29)
California Healthline:
Cardiovascular Disease Is Primed To Kill More Older Adults, Especially Blacks And Hispanics
Cardiovascular disease is the biggest killer of older Americans, with Black and Hispanic people at higher risk. Despite medical advances, researchers say, disparities are expected to worsen in the coming decades. (Graham, 5/30)
PBS NewsHour:
For Many Asian Americans, Medical Interpreters Are A Vital But Scarce Resource
For many immigrants, a mastery of everyday English doesn’t mean they feel comfortable in all settings, like doctors’ offices. That’s where medical interpreters play a crucial role — but access to these highly skilled professionals isn’t guaranteed for many Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. (Rogin and Buhre, 5/28)
Bay Area News Group:
Stanford Team Designs 'Electronic Skin' To Mimic Our Sense Of Touch
Stanford scientists have developed a soft and stretchable electronic skin that can directly talk to the brain, imitating the sensory feedback of real skin using a strategy that, if improved, could offer hope to millions of people with prosthetic limbs. (Krieger, 5/30)
USA Today:
Scientists Use AI To Discover Antibiotic To Fight Deadly Hospital Bug
Scientists have used artificial intelligence to identify a new antibiotic that might be useful to fight a deadly drug-resistant bacteria commonly found in hospitals and medical offices. Researchers report they used an AI algorithm to predict molecules that would neutralize the drug-resistant bacteria Acinetobacter baumannii. Researchers discovered a potential antibiotic, named abaucin, "can effectively suppress" the growth of the stubborn bacteria on the skin of mice, according to a study this week in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. (Alltucker, 5/27)
Stat:
Musk's Neuralink Can Now Study Its Brain Implant In Humans
Neuralink can now study its brain implant in humans after securing a go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a critical turning point for the Elon Musk-led company — but the startup, however closely watched, is playing catch-up compared to its peers in the neurotechnology field. “In terms of first in human, Neuralink is almost two decades behind,” said JoJo Platt, a neurotech strategist. (Lawrence, 5/26)
Stat:
How The New Oral Polio Vaccine Is Stacking Up
When a new and hoped-to-be safer oral polio vaccine started to make its way into use in March 2021, there was huge optimism that this long-needed tool would help the polio eradication campaign quell a growing problem that was — and is still — complicating efforts to stamp out polio forever. Two years later, expectations surrounding the new vaccine, known as novel oral polio vaccine type 2, or nOPV2 for short, are moderating a bit. (Branswell, 5/26)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
Drug Use, Suicides, Thefts, Now A Fatal Shooting: Data Show Years Of Problems At Downtown San Diego Library
The San Diego Central Library is a $185 million jewel of a building. Located just blocks from Petco Park in the city’s East Village, its silhouette cuts an impressive figure in the downtown skyline. But under its domed roof, employees and patrons regularly witness unruly behavior, drug use and mental health emergencies. (Winkley, 5/28)
KQED:
Advocates For Unhoused San Franciscans Say Encampment Sweeps Continue Despite Court Order, Call On Judge To Rein City In
Lawyers for unhoused San Francisco residents and their advocates say the city isn’t complying with a court order to stop sweeps of homeless encampments until it has enough shelter beds for those on the streets. It’s the latest in the ongoing lawsuit challenging the city’s homelessness response. In a motion filed Thursday (PDF), they’re asking the court to take steps to ensure the city doesn’t clear encampments or destroy unhoused people’s property while the suit moves forward. They want the court to appoint a special master to monitor the city’s actions, and require the city to produce sworn compliance reports. (Rancaño, 5/27)
The Mercury News:
Can 'Social Housing' Help Solve California's Housing Crisis?
Over the past half-decade, California lawmakers have signed off on almost a hundred laws seeking to alleviate the state’s deepening housing crisis. Yet developers still aren’t building anywhere near enough affordably priced homes for everyone who needs them. Now, a state assemblymember from San Jose is pushing a novel proposal he believes could finally jump-start affordable housing development by allowing the state government to get into the homebuilding business. (Varian, 5/30)
KQED:
California Becomes The First State To Phase Out Toxic Hexavalent Chromium
There’s a toxic history to the shiny decorative finishes so ubiquitous on the wheels and bumpers of classic cars. Chrome plating is important to a variety of consumer products from vintage automobiles to aerospace components to plumbing fixtures. (Lazo, 5/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
FBI, EPA Investigating Release Of Toxic Dust From Martinez Refinery
The FBI and Environmental Protection Agency are investigating the release of more than 20 tons of toxic dust from a malfunctioning oil refinery over Martinez neighborhoods last Thanksgiving, a Contra Costa County supervisor and the FBI confirmed Saturday. (Moench, 5/27)
EdSource:
Therapy Dogs Changed The Culture Of Mental Health In This Central Valley District
From more participation at mental health awareness events to more student support referrals for services, these two cockatoos have helped destigmatize mental health in this Central Valley school district, students and staff say. (Thornton, 5/30)