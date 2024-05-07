Hospital Gets Medicare Reprieve: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has rescinded its April 11 determination to terminate Modesto-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital's Medicare contract. CMS is giving the hospital until May 15 to submit an acceptable plan of correction. Read more from Becker’s Hospital Review.

California’s First Lady Slams Social Media Giants Over Mental Health Crisis: Jennifer Siebel Newsom criticized the tech industry Monday, accusing it of standing in the way of efforts to protect kids from the harmful effects of social media and failing to address social media addiction. Read more from Politico. Scroll down for more mental health news.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KFF Health News’ Morning Briefing.