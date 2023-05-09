Some ERs Are Spilling Over: Several hospitals in the greater L.A. region are grappling with packed emergency rooms due to a perfect storm of post-pandemic conditions. At UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, ER hospital beds are in hallways, two beds are being crammed into rooms built for one, and patients are getting treatment in an elevator lobby, part of the waiting room, and even an outdoor tent. Read more from the Los Angeles Daily News.

Online Hate, Harassment Growing To Record Levels: Amid promises by social media companies to create safer and more inclusive platforms, nearly half of all Americans have experienced some kind of online harassment and hate, and many are frustrated by a lack of legislation to help eradicate the problem. Read more from the Los Angeles Blade. Keep scrolling for more mental health news.

