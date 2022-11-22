Mentally Ill Inmates Are Moved Three Times More Often Than Other Inmates, Analysis Finds: California state prisons transfer people with serious mental illness far more frequently than other prisoners — sometimes moving them dozens of times — a CalMatters analysis of newly acquired state data has found. Read more from CalMatters.

Supreme Court Refuses California Nursing Home Case: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the covid death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation. Read more from Reuters.

