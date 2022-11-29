Bonta Pushes Apple To Guard Reproductive Health Data: Backed by a coalition of 10 other attorneys general, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is urging Apple to protect people's reproductive health information from third-party apps. Read more from Bay City News.

Pharmacy Cutbacks Cause Big Delays In Bay Area: Closures and reduced pharmacy hours at CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid stores in the Bay Area have left customers scrambling to get their prescriptions filled. One customer in the Adeline Walgreens in Berkeley said that one weekend he went without his daily medication. “If they can’t pay to staff their pharmacy, they shouldn’t be in business,” he said. Read more from Berkeleyside.

Below, check out the roundup of California Healthline’s coverage. For today's national health news, read KHN's Morning Briefing.