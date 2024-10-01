Catholic Hospital In Eureka Accused Of Denying Abortion Care: Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, alleging it denied emergency abortion care to a woman who was miscarrying and bleeding profusely, forcing her to travel to another hospital in excruciating pain and worrying she would bleed out. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle and Politico.

California Bans 'Forever Chemicals' In Tampons, Other Menstrual Products: Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed the bill that outlaws the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl in feminine products. Read more from the Los Angeles Times.

