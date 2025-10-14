Newsom Signs, Vetoes Several Health-Related Bills: Among them, Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have given Californians easier access to HIV prevention medications known as PrEP or PEP. Read more from The Bay Area Reporter. Scroll down for more news from the governor’s office.

Kaiser Criticizes 5-Day Strike As Money Grab. Unions Say It's Not That Simple: The historic walkout, which begins today, will include tens of thousands of health care workers and nurses. Kaiser's latest proposal on the table would lift wages 21.5% over four years but remains shy of the 25% the unions are seeking. Union leaders say wages are only part of the story, citing unsafe staffing, scheduling pressures, and burnout. Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle, The Orange County Register, LAist, and Becker’s Hospital Review.

