Harris Pushes For Abortion Rights During LA Visit : Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the Biden administration’s commitment to reestablishing federal abortion protections during a discussion with local and state leaders at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser later Monday. Read more from the L.A. Daily News.

California To End Covid Emergency In February: Barring a massive winter surge or new vaccine-resistant variant, California’s covid-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, nearly three years from its initiation, officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Monday. Read more from CalMatters , CapRadio , and AP .

SF Gate: New COVID-19 Variants Are Coming. Will There Be A Winter Surge? As the weather cools and the San Francisco Bay Area enters its traditional cold and flu season, residents are starting to wonder: Will the fall and winter bring another COVID-19 surge, too? (Graff, 10/17)

Orange County Register: L.A. County Reported 1,532 More Cases And 22 More Deaths, Oct. 17 Los Angeles County public health officials reported 1,532 more cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,472,418 as of Monday, Oct. 17. (Goertzen, 10/17)

CNBC: Dr. Fauci: Covid Omicron Subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 Are 'Troublesome' As winter inches closer, Dr. Fauci is sounding the alarm about a pair of “pretty troublesome” Covid variants. The two descendants of omicron’s BA.5 subvariant, called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, both have dangerous “qualities or characteristics that could evade some of the interventions we have,” Fauci told CBS News on Friday. (Constantino, 10/17)

CNBC: White House Covid Czar Calls On Seniors To Get Omicron Booster Now A top White House health official on Monday issued a stark warning to older people about the health risk they face this fall and winter from Covid-19. (Kimball, 10/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area COVID Bivalent Booster Shot Uptake Slow, Officials Say Bay Area health officials are worried that not enough people are rolling up their sleeves to get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the upcoming holiday season. “What we’ve seen so far is a very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters,” Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County health officer, said at a briefing Monday. “Among those who are eligible, just 11% of people living in our county have gotten their booster shot.” (Vaziri, 10/17)

Covid and the Trump White House

The Hill: Trump Officials Interfered With CDC Guidance For Political Purposes, House Panel Finds

The Trump administration regularly interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) process for developing and issuing guidance about the coronavirus, changed scientific reports and undermined top public health officials, a congressional panel said Monday. The House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis said interviews, emails and other documents obtained by the panel showed how political appointees in the Trump administration took control of CDC’s public communications and overruled scientists in an effort to bend the agency to Trump’s rosy outlook on the pandemic. (Weixel, 10/17)

Bloomberg: Trump’s CDC Changed Covid Reports Under Political Pressure, Panel Finds

The CDC bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found. The pressure faced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report‘s procedures was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report released Monday. The report was provided to Bloomberg Law ahead of the official release. (Baumann, 10/17)

The Washington Post: CDC Officials Describe Intense Pressure, Job Threats From Trump White House

Former CDC director Robert Redfield, former top deputy Anne Schuchat and others described how the Trump White House and its allies repeatedly “bullied” staff, tried to rewrite their publications and threatened their jobs in an attempt to align the CDC with the more optimistic view of the pandemic espoused by Donald Trump, the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis concluded in a report released Monday. Several public health officials detailed a months-long campaign against Schuchat sparked by Trump appointees’ belief that her grim assessments of the pandemic reflected poorly on the president, leading Schuchat, a 32-year CDC veteran, to openly wonder if she would be fired in the summer of 2020, her colleagues told the panel. (Diamond, 10/17)

Reuters: Trump Administration Blocked CDC Transit Mask Mandate, Report Shows

Former President Donald Trump's administration at a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 blocked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from adopting a federal mandate requiring face masks on airline flights and other forms of transit, a congressional report released on Monday said. Marty Cetron, a senior CDC official, is cited in the report as saying the federal public health agency began working on the proposed order in July 2020 after its experts determined that there was scientific evidence to support requiring masks in public and commercial transportation. (Shepardson, 10/17)

Newsweek: Trump Admin Tried To Shelve Findings That Discredited COVID Drug: Report

The administration of former President Donald Trump allegedly attempted to bury findings that discredited drugs unproven to cure COVID, according to a congressional report released Monday. The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis headed by Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn reported that scientific integrity was compromised by Trump and his White House "to serve the former president's political goals." (Mordowanec, 10/17)

Insider: Fauci Had 'Bad Feeling' Before Trump Floated Using Disinfectants For COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, said in a recent interview that he developed a "bad feeling" ahead of an April 2020 White House briefing where then-President Donald Trump floated the idea of potentially treating COVID-19 with disinfectants. ... "I didn't want to go up on there with this because I had a bad feeling about when Homeland Security brought this guy in, he briefed the people in the Situation Room beforehand. And as soon as I heard it, I said, holy [expletive], this is going to go bad. Why don't I bow out of this one?" Fauci said. (Dorman, 10/16)